Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community and host meetings at the following conferences:

2022 J.P. Morgan Automotive Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022**

Location: J.P. Morgan Chase New York HQ

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Location: Virgin Hotel in Nashville, TN

Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022**

Location: The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA

Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Location: The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ

**A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Carvana website (https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.carvana.com%2F). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

