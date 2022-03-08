SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

230 S. LASALLE STREET CHICAGO, IL 60604

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9732 stocks valued at a total of $80.45Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(0.51%), GOOGL(0.10%), and VOO(0.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC bought 1,890,474 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 2,991,485. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/03/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $166.13 per share and a market cap of $2,669.83Bil. The stock has returned 13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-book ratio of 46.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.80 and a price-sales ratio of 7.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC bought 218,346 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 233,760. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $381.07 per share and a market cap of $273.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC bought 30,840 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 759,980. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.08 per share and a market cap of $1,545.10Bil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 543,540 shares in NAS:GOOG, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.5 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.78 per share and a market cap of $1,543.94Bil. The stock has returned -12.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,313,853 shares in ARCA:FXI, giving the stock a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.25 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $30.01 per share and a market cap of $5.23Bil. The stock has returned -25.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

