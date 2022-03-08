JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7001 E. BELLEVIEW AVENUE DENVER, CO 80237

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1048 stocks valued at a total of $336.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(15.46%), SCHD(9.50%), and JPST(8.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 162,733 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 178,238. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/03/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.05 per share and a market cap of $70.30Bil. The stock has returned -18.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 4,878 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $416.72 per share and a market cap of $308.31Bil. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

During the quarter, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought 11,738 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 248,080. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/03/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.08 per share and a market cap of $1,545.10Bil. The stock has returned -12.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JPST by 27,086 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.08.

On 08/03/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.08 per share and a market cap of $20.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

JANICZEK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:UCON by 52,747 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.87.

On 08/03/2022, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.96 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -4.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.