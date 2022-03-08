BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

55 Old Field Point Road Greenwich, CT 06830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $43.00Mil. The top holdings were LFG(29.20%), AAWW(28.65%), and AR(24.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 410,000-share investment in NYSE:MOS. Previously, the stock had a 19.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.34 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $52.93 per share and a market cap of $19.16Bil. The stock has returned 70.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 260,000-share investment in NYSE:CF. Previously, the stock had a 18.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.27 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $96.92 per share and a market cap of $20.22Bil. The stock has returned 111.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 90,000-share investment in NAS:NXST. Previously, the stock had a 11.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $169.15 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Nexstar Media Group Inc traded for a price of $190.44 per share and a market cap of $7.69Bil. The stock has returned 31.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-book ratio of 2.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 860,000-share investment in NYSE:RFP. Previously, the stock had a 7.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.8 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Resolute Forest Products Inc traded for a price of $20.46 per share and a market cap of $1.57Bil. The stock has returned 68.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Resolute Forest Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-book ratio of 0.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GLNG by 275,000 shares. The trade had a 4.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.92.

On 08/03/2022, Golar LNG Ltd traded for a price of $22.52 per share and a market cap of $2.43Bil. The stock has returned 102.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golar LNG Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.60 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.