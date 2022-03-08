Silvant Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 329 stocks valued at a total of $413.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(12.39%), MSFT(10.90%), and AMZN(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silvant Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 4,762 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $368.92.

On 08/03/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $336.51 per share and a market cap of $102.85Bil. The stock has returned -6.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-book ratio of 5.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 3,393 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/03/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $547.01 per share and a market cap of $242.31Bil. The stock has returned 26.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-book ratio of 12.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 4,032 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 08/03/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $333.17 per share and a market cap of $114.43Bil. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought 22,943 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 49,758. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.96.

On 08/03/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $43.89 per share and a market cap of $166.48Bil. The stock has returned -4.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 1.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought 37,423 shares of NYSE:MRO for a total holding of 38,039. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.72.

On 08/03/2022, Marathon Oil Corp traded for a price of $22.89 per share and a market cap of $16.20Bil. The stock has returned 100.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

