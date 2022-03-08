Ceredex Value Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $6.70Bil. The top holdings were MSI(3.19%), PPG(3.07%), and ZBH(2.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought 646,074 shares of NYSE:TFX for a total holding of 779,524. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $292.46.

On 08/03/2022, Teleflex Inc traded for a price of $254.97 per share and a market cap of $11.96Bil. The stock has returned -33.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teleflex Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KLAC by 514,921 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $336.71.

On 08/03/2022, KLA Corp traded for a price of $395.93 per share and a market cap of $56.49Bil. The stock has returned 15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KLA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-book ratio of 40.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 3,804,203-share investment in NAS:XRAY. Previously, the stock had a 2.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.58 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Dentsply Sirona Inc traded for a price of $35.9 per share and a market cap of $7.73Bil. The stock has returned -44.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dentsply Sirona Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NXPI by 828,984 shares. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.93.

On 08/03/2022, NXP Semiconductors NV traded for a price of $185.55 per share and a market cap of $48.73Bil. The stock has returned -10.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors NV has a price-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-book ratio of 6.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MKSI by 897,947 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.03.

On 08/03/2022, MKS Instruments Inc traded for a price of $121.52 per share and a market cap of $6.76Bil. The stock has returned -21.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MKS Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

