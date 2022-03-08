FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2550 CENTRAL AVE AUGUSTA, GA 30904

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 129 stocks valued at a total of $123.00Mil. The top holdings were ESGU(9.48%), IVV(6.80%), and SPLG(6.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC bought 89,747 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 231,760. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.35.

On 08/03/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.46 per share and a market cap of $15.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a price-book ratio of 2.79.

The guru established a new position worth 12,289 shares in ARCA:HDV, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.21 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Core High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $102.94 per share and a market cap of $12.48Bil. The stock has returned 8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a price-book ratio of 3.62.

The guru established a new position worth 51,462 shares in ARCA:EELV, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.61 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $23.36 per share and a market cap of $828.11Mil. The stock has returned -0.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.05.

The guru sold out of their 36,816-share investment in ARCA:XSOE. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.78 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund traded for a price of $28.53 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned -26.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.96.

FIRETHORN WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VLUE by 10,748 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.46.

On 08/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF traded for a price of $95.99 per share and a market cap of $9.14Bil. The stock has returned -6.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.