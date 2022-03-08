Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $93.00Mil. The top holdings were COST(9.08%), BRK.B(6.88%), and SHEL(6.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE’s top five trades of the quarter.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE reduced their investment in NYSE:CHE by 12,491 shares. The trade had a 4.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.1.

On 08/03/2022, Chemed Corp traded for a price of $476.03 per share and a market cap of $7.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chemed Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-book ratio of 10.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 254,622 shares in NAS:AURA, giving the stock a 3.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.64 during the quarter.

On 08/03/2022, Aura Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $14 per share and a market cap of $409.64Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aura Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.76 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.25.

During the quarter, Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE bought 25,173 shares of NYSE:FERG for a total holding of 41,465. The trade had a 3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.31.

On 08/03/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $123 per share and a market cap of $25.96Bil. The stock has returned -11.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-book ratio of 5.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE reduced their investment in NYSE:MKL by 2,701 shares. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1373.85.

On 08/03/2022, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1215.08 per share and a market cap of $16.49Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE reduced their investment in ARCA:SLV by 147,304 shares. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.89.

On 08/03/2022, iShares Silver Trust traded for a price of $18.49 per share and a market cap of $9.77Bil. The stock has returned -21.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

