Transaction values Tomorrow Crypto at an enterprise value of approximately $310 million and provides up to $131,725,000 in gross proceeds, including up to $116,725,000 of cash held in the trust account of Globalink Investment Inc. (depending on the amount of redemptions by Globalink’s public stockholders) and $15,000,000 from a concurrent PIPE investment.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2022. The combined company will be named Tomorrow Crypto Group Holding Inc. and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.



NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow Crypto Group Inc., a Nevada corporation (“Tomorrow Crypto”) and Globalink Investment Inc. ( “GLLI”, “GLLIU” units, “GLLIW” warrants, and “GLLIR” rights) (“Globalink”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Tomorrow Crypto is a Bitcoin/Ethereum (“ETH”) mining company in the United States dedicated to becoming a vertically integrated provider of cryptocurrency mining infrastructure and services in the global blockchain ecosystem. By leveraging its high-powered computers and mining rigs to solve complicated mathematical formulas, Tomorrow Crypto expects to generate Bitcoins/ETHs, and validate and verify the digital transactions onto the global blockchain ledger system. Tomorrow Crypto plans to establish and provide critical mining infrastructure at mining facilities for prospective institutional-grade clients to mine Bitcoins/ETHs. Led by industry veteran and Chief Executive Officer, Mingliu Wang, Tomorrow Crypto believes it is well positioned to operate and grow in a constantly evolving environment based on the proliferation of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. Following completion of the transaction, the combined company will be named “Tomorrow Crypto Group Holding Inc.” and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.

Mingliu Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Tomorrow Crypto, commented, “We are thrilled to be entering this transaction with Globalink to become a public company on Nasdaq. With access to new sources of capital and liquidity, Tomorrow Crypto will be able to seize more growth opportunities in the constantly evolving blockchain market. In addition, we believe that through our combined teams and expertise, Tomorrow Crypto can better position itself to become one of the world's leading professional crypto mining players and a significant supporter of the global blockchain ecosystem.”

Lim Say Leong, Chief Executive Officer of Globalink, commented, “We are excited with the opportunities that Tomorrow Crypto could offer and we strongly believe in the tremendous opportunity in the blockchain market.”

Transaction Details

The transaction values Tomorrow Crypto at an enterprise value of $310 million and is expected to deliver up to $131,725,000 of gross proceeds, including up to $116,725,000 of cash held in Globalink’s trust account (depending on the amount of redemptions by Globalink’s public stockholders) and $15,000,000 from a concurrent PIPE investment of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants of Globalink. Net proceeds from the transaction are anticipated to be used for working capital, growth capex, and other general corporate purposes.

The transaction includes an earn-out provision permitting Tomorrow Crypto stockholders to receive up to an aggregate maximum of 10 million additional shares as and when the business meets certain incremental milestones for the number of ASIC mining machines successfully installed, commissioned and placed in operation. All Tomorrow Crypto stockholders will roll 100% of their equity holdings into the new combined company.

Upon consummation of the transaction, the current stockholders of Tomorrow Crypto will become the majority stockholders of the combined company with an approximately 63.25% ownership (taking into account the full issuance of the earn-out shares); the PIPE investors will own approximately 3.40% and all existing stockholders of Globalink are expected to own approximately 33.35% of the combined company, assuming no redemption by Globalink’s public stockholders.

The respective boards of directors of Tomorrow Crypto and Globalink have approved the transaction. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of Globalink and Tomorrow Crypto, and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including the receipt of certain regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the definitive agreements, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Globalink with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is serving as legal advisor to Globalink.

Axiom Capital Management Inc. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Tomorrow Crypto. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP is serving as legal advisor to Tomorrow Crypto.

About Tomorrow Crypto

About Globalink Investment Inc.

Globalink is led by Mr. Lim Say Leong (CEO). Globalink is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

