Tortoise Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 747 stocks valued at a total of $510.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(11.73%), CMBS(3.29%), and BAB(3.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tortoise Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JSCP by 170,151 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.99.

On 08/04/2022, JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF traded for a price of $46.771 per share and a market cap of $215.61Mil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC bought 118,778 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 171,890. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.9.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.82 per share and a market cap of $14.68Bil. The stock has returned -3.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC bought 58,192 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 123,234. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.83.

On 08/04/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $99.61 per share and a market cap of $21.80Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 67,320 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.63.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $77 per share and a market cap of $41.84Bil. The stock has returned -5.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC bought 35,736 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 73,950. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.95.

On 08/04/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.05 per share and a market cap of $3.51Bil. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

