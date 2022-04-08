VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

666 THIRD AVENUE, 9TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10017

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1375 stocks valued at a total of $37.72Bil. The top holdings were NEM(5.20%), GOLD(3.50%), and FNV(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP bought 61,068,468 shares of NYSE:KGC for a total holding of 146,672,975. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.85.

On 08/04/2022, Kinross Gold Corp traded for a price of $3.34 per share and a market cap of $4.35Bil. The stock has returned -46.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinross Gold Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 62.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:SLB by 3,777,173 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.7.

On 08/04/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $35.54 per share and a market cap of $50.27Bil. The stock has returned 24.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 899,961 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.24.

On 08/04/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $145.39 per share and a market cap of $36.95Bil. The stock has returned 69.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:LMT by 267,958 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.13.

On 08/04/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $429.3 per share and a market cap of $113.83Bil. The stock has returned 19.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-book ratio of 9.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP bought 1,417,793 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 1,441,705. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.21.

On 08/04/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $68.98 per share and a market cap of $130.81Bil. The stock has returned 3.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-book ratio of 3.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05 and a price-sales ratio of 6.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.