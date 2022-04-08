First National Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 370 stocks valued at a total of $1.78Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.18%), MSFT(3.87%), and SPY(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First National Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 443,161 shares of ARCA:MDYG for a total holding of 644,747. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.18.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $68.93 per share and a market cap of $1.43Bil. The stock has returned -11.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 230,851 shares of ARCA:SLYV for a total holding of 385,885. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.82.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $78.55 per share and a market cap of $4.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a price-book ratio of 1.33.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 320,116 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 442,298. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.28.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $48.77 per share and a market cap of $65.20Bil. The stock has returned -21.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

First National Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:PARA by 270,827 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.59.

On 08/04/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $25.04 per share and a market cap of $16.39Bil. The stock has returned -32.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 156,433 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 513,902. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $61.54 per share and a market cap of $88.33Bil. The stock has returned -16.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

