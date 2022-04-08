Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6385 OLD SHADY OAK ROAD, SUITE 200 EDEN PRAIRIE, MN 55344

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $228.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(3.31%), COP(2.99%), and TRV(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 36,710 shares in NYSE:TRV, giving the stock a 2.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.96 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, The Travelers Companies Inc traded for a price of $158.12 per share and a market cap of $37.52Bil. The stock has returned 7.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 38,622 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.05 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $167.92 per share and a market cap of $77.86Bil. The stock has returned -34.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-book ratio of 7.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 5,960 shares in NYSE:ABC, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $153.01 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $139 per share and a market cap of $29.12Bil. The stock has returned 13.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-book ratio of 52.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought 6,180 shares of NYSE:EMR for a total holding of 62,320. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.31.

On 08/04/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $89.82 per share and a market cap of $53.35Bil. The stock has returned -9.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 5.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought 2,105 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 28,346. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.9.

On 08/04/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $193.42 per share and a market cap of $169.00Bil. The stock has returned 2.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-book ratio of 10.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

