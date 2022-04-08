DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

731 ALEXANDER ROAD SUITE 301 PRINCETON, NJ 08540

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 194 stocks valued at a total of $294.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(8.28%), RSP(4.32%), and QQQ(3.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,013-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 15,384-share investment in BATS:ITB. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.08 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF traded for a price of $59.42 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned -17.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.47.

DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 682 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/04/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $922.19 per share and a market cap of $963.22Bil. The stock has returned 29.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 108.81, a price-book ratio of 25.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.94 and a price-sales ratio of 15.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 18,039-share investment in NYSE:PHM. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.11 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, PulteGroup Inc traded for a price of $41.86 per share and a market cap of $9.69Bil. The stock has returned -23.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PulteGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.66, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DUMONT & BLAKE INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 2,171 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/04/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $282.47 per share and a market cap of $2,106.63Bil. The stock has returned -0.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-book ratio of 12.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.59 and a price-sales ratio of 10.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.