Waldron Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 385 stocks valued at a total of $1.78Bil. The top holdings were IWF(8.74%), IWD(7.96%), and VTV(7.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,270,487 shares in ARCA:VTEB, giving the stock a 3.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.14 per share and a market cap of $18.39Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought 419,402 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 628,751. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 08/04/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.57 per share and a market cap of $29.64Bil. The stock has returned -6.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought 104,513 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 979,210. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.08.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $154.61 per share and a market cap of $53.50Bil. The stock has returned -2.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

During the quarter, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought 184,003 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 367,745. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.78.

On 08/04/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $63.94 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned -11.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-book ratio of 8.96.

During the quarter, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought 34,000 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 712,143. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.42.

On 08/04/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $248.77 per share and a market cap of $65.38Bil. The stock has returned -11.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a price-book ratio of 8.97.

