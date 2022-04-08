AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $354.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(11.54%), CVX(4.71%), and MRK(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 16,575 shares in NAS:AMAT, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $109.01 per share and a market cap of $94.83Bil. The stock has returned -22.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-book ratio of 8.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,940 shares of NYSE:DLR for a total holding of 22,840. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.18.

On 08/04/2022, Digital Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $129.38 per share and a market cap of $36.84Bil. The stock has returned -13.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digital Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 8.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 6,155 shares in NAS:NVDA, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.07 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $188.93 per share and a market cap of $472.33Bil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-book ratio of 17.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.47 and a price-sales ratio of 16.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 18,250 shares of OTCPK:RHHBY for a total holding of 108,000. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.31.

On 08/04/2022, Roche Holding AG traded for a price of $41.57 per share and a market cap of $266.24Bil. The stock has returned -12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roche Holding AG has a price-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-book ratio of 10.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 22,190 shares of NAS:RXDX for a total holding of 50,047. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.1.

On 08/04/2022, Prometheus Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $43.37 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned 100.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prometheus Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.38 and a price-sales ratio of 262.44.

