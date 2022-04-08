Potomac Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

825 THIRD AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $87.00Mil. The top holdings were LSAK(10.40%), TA(5.86%), and KVHI(5.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Potomac Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Potomac Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IVAC by 261,545 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.1.

On 08/04/2022, Intevac Inc traded for a price of $4.83 per share and a market cap of $121.04Mil. The stock has returned -11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intevac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 30,000 shares in NAS:SHOO, giving the stock a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.92 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, Steven Madden Ltd traded for a price of $32.58 per share and a market cap of $2.57Bil. The stock has returned -23.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steven Madden Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Potomac Capital Management, Inc. bought 457,500 shares of NAS:DHC for a total holding of 909,000. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.3.

On 08/04/2022, Diversified Healthcare Trust traded for a price of $1.74 per share and a market cap of $415.84Mil. The stock has returned -53.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 0.85, a price-book ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 11,200 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.3 during the quarter.

On 08/04/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $84.06 per share and a market cap of $7.87Bil. The stock has returned -32.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.32.

During the quarter, Potomac Capital Management, Inc. bought 82,332 shares of NAS:CONX for a total holding of 231,600. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.88.

On 08/04/2022, CONX Corp traded for a price of $9.935 per share and a market cap of $931.71Mil. The stock has returned 1.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CONX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1331.23.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.