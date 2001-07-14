MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) today announced it was recognized as a Flash Memory Summit 2022 Best of Show winner. MaxLinear won for Panther III, their next-generation storage accelerator that sets a new standard for this technology and can transform enterprise and hyperscale data centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803006080/en/

MaxLinear's new DPU Storage Accelerator, Panther III, receives Flash Memory Summit 2022 Most Innovative Flash Memory Enterprise Business Application. Delivers ultra-low latency, 200Gbps throughput, 12:1 data reduction, and security acceleration for enterprise and hyperscale data centers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Businesses need immediate access to larger and larger amounts of data and, at the same time, are faced with security and CAPEX costs challenges. Panther III opens new opportunities within the storage market, including all-flash-array and non-volatile memory express (NVMe) systems.

This product offers powerful data reduction technology that intelligently offloads the CPU to open all tiers of storage to their full bandwidth potential with no CPU or software limitations. These capabilities enable intelligent and faster dataset delivery, high-performance analytics, and improved workload accuracy in fast-growing Edge to disaggregated computing of the public cloud.

“Applications spanning vertical markets, whether healthcare, financial services or industrial IoT companies, are faced with the growing challenge of needing to access, process, and transfer data faster,” said Jay Kramer, Chairman of the Awards Program and President of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize the MaxLinear Panther III DPU Storage Accelerator, as it delivers ultra-low latency, 200Gbps throughput, data reduction and security acceleration for enterprise and hyperscale data centers, resulting in new levels of performance, scalability, high availability, resiliency, and capacity optimization.”

“MaxLinear, since inception, has focused on making innovative solutions that are faster, better and more integrated than solutions currently on the market, and Panther III is just the latest such example,” said James Lougheed, Vice President of High Performance Analog and Accelerator products. “We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award from FMS and celebrate the MaxLinear engineering teams for their continued execution.”

%3Cb%3EAbout+Panther+III%3C%2Fb%3E

Businesses need immediate access to larger and larger amounts of data and, at the same time, are faced with security and CAPEX costs challenges storage systems. Panther III unleashes the true power of data storage through smart engineering and innovation:

Faster NVMe access : Combining the NVMe SSD drives growth and Panther III 200Gbps throughput with ultra-low latency enables quicker access to larger datasets (big data), allowing higher performance data analysis to deliver better workload accuracy

: Combining the NVMe SSD drives growth and Panther III 200Gbps throughput with ultra-low latency enables quicker access to larger datasets (big data), allowing higher performance data analysis to deliver better workload accuracy Lower capital storage expenses (CAPEX): The exclusive patent-pending MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings

The exclusive patent-pending MaxHash provides independent hash block size and programmable offset to enhance deduplication hit rates resulting in improved effective storage capacity and $/GB savings Fast System Integration: Feature-rich software development kit (SDK) contains API, drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS)

Feature-rich software development kit (SDK) contains API, drivers, and source code for easy incorporation with end application software and software-defined storage (SDS) Meets six 9’s reliability: The built-in end-to-end data protection via Real Time Verification (RTV) of all transforms, NVMe protection, and in-line CRCs/parity assures data integrity and eliminates data loss

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash+Memory+Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving flash memory and high-speed memory technology adoption within demanding enterprise

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality of our products or products incorporating our products, and industry trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s Panther III, including but not limited to, potential market opportunities, functionality, performance and the benefits of use of such product. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent these new and existing products will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; impacts from public health crises, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia and Belarus, or natural disasters; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties arising from other factors affecting the business, operating results, and financial condition of MaxLinear, including those set forth in MaxLinear’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as applicable. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803006080/en/