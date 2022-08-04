Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

The Adecco Group: HALF YEAR REPORT 2022

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2022

ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

HALF YEAR Report 2022

The Adecco Group Half Year Report 2022 is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website, which is directly accessible by clicking here.

SOURCE The Adecco Group

