Reply, thanks to its proprietary WMS solution suites LEA+Reply%26trade%3Band Click+Reply%26trade%3B has been recognized as a Visionary in the annual Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems among 17 vendors worldwide.

As per Gartner, “Visionaries must have a coherent, compelling and innovative strategy that seeks to deliver a differentiated, robust and vibrant offering to the market.”

Reply has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS for the third consecutive year. We believe, in the 2022 report, Reply has consolidated its position, moving further in Completeness of Vision, confirming its innovative DNA and thought leadership mindset.

Reply leverages a microservices-based cloud digital platform to offer its customers the extensibility, flexibility and adaptability necessary to unlock new business opportunities. Through off-the-shelf building blocks, Reply can also support the composition of tailor-made solutions to quickly react to market challenges.

Alongside its strong support to core WMS processes and warehouse automation capabilities, Reply has a clear vision to evolve towards supply chain convergence and increasingly data-driven approach, with new partnerships and continuous scouting of the latest cutting-edge technologies.

This had led to be trusted by new, global customers across a variety of industries, from retail, fashion and FMCG with a focus on omnichannel logistics, to automotive and manufacturing.

Reply continues to innovate and focus on extending its capabilities within the LEA+Reply%26trade%3Band Click+Reply%26trade%3B solutions to improve its customers’ time-to-value and long-term quality and to support customer’s evolving supply chain execution needs.

“We are very proud to have been recognized by Gartner, for the third consecutive time, as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for WMS,” said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. “We think this recognition truly reflects our mission to be thought leaders to drive innovation in the supply chain and support our customers in their transformation journey, to keep pace with an increasingly complex and demanding market landscape.”

