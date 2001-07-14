Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2022.

Revenues for July 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

July

24,826,685

18,366,122

+6,460,563

+35.18%

Jan.-July

160,304,645

116,370,875

+43,933,770

+37.75%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005459/en/

