United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2022.

Revenues for July 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) July 24,826,685 18,366,122 +6,460,563 +35.18% Jan.-July 160,304,645 116,370,875 +43,933,770 +37.75%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005459/en/