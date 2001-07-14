United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of July 2022.
Revenues for July 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
July
|
24,826,685
|
18,366,122
|
+6,460,563
+35.18%
|
Jan.-July
|
160,304,645
|
116,370,875
|
+43,933,770
+37.75%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005459/en/