SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited, the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China”), today announced the opening of its latest dedicated e-sports café in Shanghai in collaboration with Tencent Holdings (00700.HK), the leading global Internet, technology, and video game company. This new e-sports location continues Tims China’s collaboration with Tencent and delivers an immersive, themed space for its customers to enjoy and share coffee and the world of e-sports.

The new store combines the classic warm design of Tims China with custom technology for e-sports gaming. Guests can order a selection of special themed drinks, watch e-sports events, and game together on interactive screens.

Tims China and Tencent began their partnership in 2020 and opened their first co-branded e-sports shop in Shanghai, followed by a second in Shenzhen. The stores are a new model for coffee shops and are popular with young guests seeking immersive and novel experiences.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, said, “Creating better immersive experiences for younger customers is one of our goals. This new store is an ideal place for e-sports and coffee enthusiasts to play together while enjoying our wide range of drinks and freshly prepared foods.”

Miao Hou, Vice President of Tencent Games, General Manager of Tencent E-sports, said, “The "e-sports + coffee" concept is a market innovation codeveloped by Tims China and Tencent's e-sports team. Over the past two years, we have witnessed the positive results of this new business model. We also hope this newly opened store reflects the integration of "e-sports + industry" well and sets a benchmark for the development of the coffee industry.”

About TH International Limited

TH International Limited is the parent company of the exclusive master franchise of Tim Hortons coffee shops for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (: QSR) in China, including Hong Kong and Macau. TH International Limited was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International.

Tims China offers freshly brewed coffee, tea and other beverages, bakery & sides, and sandwiches and is an emerging coffee champion in China. The brand's philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered on true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit www.timhortons.com.cn.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Tencent's communications and social platforms, WeChat and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Tencent's targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Tencent's FinTech and business services support its partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade. Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

