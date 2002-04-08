BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the ‘World’s Highest Distillery’ and the official Bourbon of football franchise, the Denver Broncos, today announced two new limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends, the second commemorative Broncos Bourbon Blends of the series collboration. Fans aged 21 or older can purchase the limited-edition bottles beginning Monday, Aug. 8.



To make the Mile High Blends, Broncos Alumni, Jake Plummer, and Breckenridge, Head Distiller, Hans Stafsholt (Blue), faced off with Broncos ‘Ring of Famer’, Karl Mecklenburg and Breckenridge Distillery, Founder, Bryan Nolt (Orange), to see who can blend the better bourbon. In the Blue Broncos Bourbon Blend, honey crisp apple and fresh orange envelop the nose leading to a creamy orange and orange blossom honey on the palate, finished with oak and light white pepper spice. The Orange Broncos Bourbon Blend invites a burnt orange marmalade and brandied raisin aroma leading to dark brown sugar with a light cherrywood smoke, vanilla, rye spice and a light black pepper finish. Encased in a commemorative orange or blue bottle, these limited-edition bourbon blends pay homage to the Broncos Mile High Era and include the team’s classic 1962 logo on their label.





The limited-edition Mile High Bourbon Blends from Breckenridge Distillery are made by Broncos Alumni Jake Plummer and Breckenridge Head Distiller Hans Stafsholt (Blue) and Broncos ‘Ring of Famer’, Karl Mecklenburg and Breckenridge Distillery, Founder, Bryan Nolt (Orange). (Photo courtesy: Breckenridge Distillery)

“Last year we released our first collaboration with the Denver Broncos and the Broncos Bourbon blends were not only a hit with our Colorado fans, but the whiskey industry as a whole,” says Nolt. “We’re so excited to continue our partnership with the Broncos and bring Broncos and whiskey fans across the country our latest release of the Mile High Blends to enjoy this season.”

The first collaboration of the series, the Champions Blend, garnered recognition in the whiskey world by being named Best American Blended Whiskey, Limited Release and Campaign Innovator of the Year by Whisky Magazine at the World Whiskies Awards.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery” widely known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. As one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the U.S., Breckenridge Bourbon is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Gin and PX Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey received Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2021, Breckenridge Gin was named the World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

