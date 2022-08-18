IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the “Company”) ( LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced it will release financial results from its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended June, 30, 2022, after the close of the market on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



Management will host an investor conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 18, 2022. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.



Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 18, 2022, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through August 25, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll-Free 855-669-9658 and entering passcode 3155251.

