CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) ( XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that the pre-Phase 3 meeting request made to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has resulted in the grant of a virtual meeting scheduled on September 16, 2022. In advance of this meeting, XORTX has submitted a “Pre-Phase-3 Briefing Package” to the FDA on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

To date, the Company has successfully completed the research and development activities leading to this request and is advancing its XRx-008 program for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (“ADPKD”). R&D activities during the past year leading to this meeting request included manufacturing clinical quality GMP oxypurinol, finalizing formulation of drug product, and characterizing improved oral bio-availability of oxypurinol in animal models. The Company has achieved successful regulatory filings with the FDA and Health Canada and has commenced its OXY-XRX-101 bridging pharmacokinetics study. These important milestones have well positioned XORTX for this pre-Phase 3 meeting with the FDA.

The Pre-Phase 3 Briefing Package provides an up-to-date summary of the extensive work completed for the XRx-008 program and this type B meeting. In addition, the briefing package presents an agenda including topics and questions for discussion related to the critical developmental steps necessary to complete the planned clinical registration trial and for the marketing approval application.

Dr. Allen Davidoff stated, “We are pleased to advance the XRx-008 program with this filing and establish a meeting date with the FDA. We believe the discussions with the FDA will clarify the optimal, key clinical steps needed in advance of filing a US marketing application new drug approval (NDA) toward discussions with the FDA and to advance the XRx-008 program.”

About Type B Meetings

Type B meetings are routine meetings that occur at pre-defined endpoints between the FDA and a sponsor. Meetings typically occur right after or right before the submission of clinical data or a new drug filing. Type B meetings can be for the following purposes:

Pre-investigational new drug application (pre-IND) meetings (21 CFR 312.82)

Certain end-of-phase 1 meetings (21 CFR 312.82)

End-of-phase 2 and pre-phase 3 meetings (21 CFR 312.47)

Pre-new drug application/biologics license application meetings (21 CFR 312.47)

About ADPKD

ADPKD is a rare disease that affects more that 10 million individuals worldwide.1,2 ADPKD is typically diagnosed based upon expansion of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys. Over time, the increasing number and size of cysts can contribute to structural and functional changes to kidneys and is frequently accompanied by chronic pain which is a common problem for patients with ADPKD.3 Expansion of cysts is thought to compress healthy functioning tissue surrounding the cysts and contribute to further loss of kidney function, fibrosis, impaired nutrient exchange and impaired kidney function, accompanied later by end-stage renal disease.1 For individuals with progressing ADPKD, treatment recommendations include anti-hypertensive treatment, dietary restrictions, and, for a limited percentage of suitable patients, pharmacotherapy.4 New, more broadly applicable therapies to effectively slow decline of kidney function in patients with progressive kidney disease including those with ADPKD are needed.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for ADPKD, XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing 2 medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX is available at www.xortx.com.

