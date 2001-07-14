Human Affairs International of California (HAI-CA), a subsidiary of Magellan Healthcare, today announced that it has earned full URAC accreditation for Health Utilization Management. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management.

By achieving this status, HAI-CA demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes. HAI-CA specializes in the management of behavioral health and substance use disorders.

“We are honored to receive this accreditation from URAC, which reinforces our commitment to improved quality of care and patient safety,” said Yagnesh Vadgama, President and Chief Operating Officer, Human Affairs International of California. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to URAC’s high clinical and operational standards as we continue to support individuals in California live a more healthy, vibrant life.”

“We applaud Human Affairs International of California on achieving URAC accreditation. With this distinction, HAI-CA demonstrates excellence in quality health care delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

About URAC: Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan+Healthcare%2C+Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan+Health%2C+Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

