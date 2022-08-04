PR Newswire

Organic and natural grocery retailer to sponsor and present at upcoming educational event supporting the local and sustainable food movement

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, proudly returns as a sponsor and brings two guest speakers to this year's Southern Family Farmers and Food Systems Conference. This year's event, scheduled August 7-9th in San Marcos, TX, is made possible by a partnership of Small Producers Initiative at Texas State University, Council for Healthy Food Systems, and Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance. The conference aims to present educational and networking opportunities for producers, consumers and supporters of sustainably grown, locally sourced foods.

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com/natural-grocers-presents to learn more about the "Natural Grocers Presents" Film Series.

Judith McGeary, Executive Director of the Farm and Ranch Freedom Alliance says, "The conference brings together farmers, ranchers, food businesses, and consumer advocates to learn about what we need to do to build a resilient, sustainable agriculture and food system. Between the drought, food inflation, supply chain disruptions, and COVID, the fragility of our current consolidated, corporate-controlled system is more evident than ever. So the conference is about more than learning, it's about building the relationships and community to make the changes we need."

The 3-day conference boasts dozens of multi-track sessions, led by knowledgeable, friendly experts, covering topics such as livestock, crops, policies and regulations, business and marketing issues and more. On August 8th, Justin Halstead of Natural Grocers, will be screening the film, "Regenerative Renegades". The 30-minute film, presented by Natural Grocers, takes a deep dive into grass-fed beef production. After screening the documentary, Halstead will join co-panelists and attendees to discuss soil, community vitality, food sovereignty, public health, the logistics of finishing, harvesting, processing, and how Thousand Hills and others have successfully partnered with retailers.

Halstead, producer, director and editor of Regenerative Renegades said, "Regenerative Renegades is a message of urgency, but also one of hope. This film is a good starting point for anyone interested in what regenerative agriculture is and it's potential impact on our soil, our farmers, and our future."

Regenerative Renegades Screening & Panel Discussion will be held Monday, August 8th in the Grand Ballroom from 1-2:30 PM and will include panelists:

Justin Halstead : Creative Manager of Video and Nutritional Health Coach, Natural Grocers.

: Creative Manager of Video and Nutritional Health Coach, Natural Grocers. Wayne Knight : Interim Executive Director of Holistic Management International and Professional Certified Educator.

: Interim Executive Director of Holistic Management International and Professional Certified Educator. Kimberly Ratcliff : Manager of Caney Creek Ranch , a diversified family ranching operation located in East Central Texas .

Alan Lewis, Natural Grocers' Vice President of Advocacy and Governmental Affairs, will also speak at this year's conference as a co-panelist. The panel, "Ahead of the Curve – Climate Resilience in Agriculture", is scheduled for August 9th, 8:30-10 AM in the Grand Ballroom.

There are still conference registration options available.

To register for the upcoming event click here.

Film Series. Click here for media kit,courtesy of Natural Grocers.

To request a guest speaker from Natural Grocers at an event, please contact [email protected] .

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 163 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations

About Southern Family Farmers & Food Systems Conference

The Southern Famly Farmers & Food System Conference is presented by Farm & Ranch Freedom Alliance, Council for Healthy Food Systems, and Texas State University's Small Producers Initiative, with the generous assistance of NCAT-ATTRA. In its fourth year of partnership, the unique event focuses on policies and regulations affecting our farms and our food as well as the latest developments in sustainable agriculture. Conference attendees will have access to useful information and tools to help support the growth of the local and sustainable food movement.

