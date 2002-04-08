Vancouver, BC, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU, RYPPF; FWB: RYA) (“RYU” or the “Company”), a cutting edge lifestyle brand, and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, is proud to announce that Daphna Edwards Ziman has joined the RYU Board of Directors.

Ms. Ziman is the President and Co-Chairman of Cinémoi, a network devoted to film, fashion, and lifestyle. She is also the founder of a music label, a movie writer and director, an author and a philanthropist, known internationally and in the Halls of Power in Washington, D.C. for her work on behalf of at-risk and foster children.

Ms. Ziman also was President of the U.S. Film Distribution Company of British & Continental and was an in-house producer at CBS. Away from the office, her passion is helping at-risk and foster youth. She is the founder and emeritus chairperson of Children Uniting Nations, a charity that provides foster children with devoted non-paid mentors, and successfully lobbied to amend the Family Preservation Act, ensuring the safety of children returning home after foster care.

Ms. Ziman also started an initiative to eradicate sex trafficking globally called Justice for Women and with that, building a village called Every Girl’s Village for girls that have been sex trafficked. The village will allow them to build a real life and be safe without having to experience violence against them. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of Children’s Institute International, is a Chairperson of ABC LOVE (Adoption Brings Children Love), and has been the recipient of many honors, including: The Jacqueline Kennedy Award by JFK University; the Women of Achievement Award by the North American Council for Adoptable Children; the Uniting Children of the World Award by the Child Welfare League of America; the 2011 Community Hero Award by the Dreamland Foundation; the 2010 Soromundi (Sisters of the World Award) by the YWCA of Greater Los Angeles; the 2007 Blue Skies Award by Penny Lane Center; the 2006 Spirit of Life Award by LA's City of Hope; the 2002 Spirit of Compassion Award, presented by Aviva Family and Children Services; and the 1999 Peace & Tolerance Lifetime Achievement Award for Child Advocacy.

RYU CEO Cesare Fazari said “we are excited to welcome Daphna to the Board of Directors for the Company. Her extensive background in entertainment alongside her philanthropic endeavors for those in need. Respect, outside of the terrific apparel we produce, is a large part of what RYU is about”

He added, “We are strategically positioning RYU as a major player within the intersection of physical retail and the metaverse. This addition to the Board along with forthcoming additions, bring invaluable experience to the RYU leadership within this space.”

“Daphna’s expertise aligns with RYU as a lifestyle brand that is truly driven by our core values of Respect, Integrity, Strength, and Sustainability. RYU is being positioned to challenge the likes of Lululemon, Nike and Adidas and we are setting aggressive goals for exponential growth to become a global brand in both the physical world and the metaverse.”

About RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU, RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

Our multipurpose products are engineered for both performance and everyday wear. Made with high quality materials and innovative techniques, we craft products for your every step, every stroke, and every stride. No distractions, only progression. Our products are designed, developed, and tested at our corporate offices in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Production takes place in factories located in North America and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements that: RYU will sell products or receive media exposure as a result of new immersive retail systems. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) the inability of RYU’s immersive plans to result in a positive contribution. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

