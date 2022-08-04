LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), which operates, invests, and acquires companies in the cannabis sector; today announced that the Company's subsidiary, cDistro distribution has signed a Master Distribution Agreement with Miami-based Kind Grade, a multi-brand cannabis beverage company that created "Cool Out" Delta 8 Seltzers. The agreement covers the launch and distribution of Cool Out Delta 8 Seltzers in the growing cannabis beverage space.

cDistro distributes THC - free cannabis brands and smoke and vape shop-related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America.

The Master Distribution Agreement is for cDistro to launch and distribute Kind Grade's Cool Out line of Delta 8 beverage products that offer a light, low-key way to unwind body and mind. The launch will include a portfolio of three different SKUs: Cool Out Citrus, Mixed Berry, and Tropical flavors. All Cool Out Delta 8 Infused Seltzers are offered in 12oz cans infused with 10mg of Delta 8, so one can easily regulate the quantity that's right for them. In addition, all Cool Out beverages are made with no sugar, no carbs, are gluten-free, and have zero calories.

Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas, the founders of Kind Grade, have 18 years of beverage experience building their craft brewery (St. John Brewers) in the Virgin Islands. Since starting their brewery in 2004, they have created a wide range of products, including hazy IPAs, stouts, hard seltzers, and craft sodas. The duo enjoys cannabis, and their goal in creating Cool Out is to bring more hemp-based drinks into the American beverage culture.

"We feel beverages are the best way to enjoy cannabis over other edibles in social settings or to unwind after a day of work, and to be able to chat with friends while enjoying a delicious beverage that helps you relax is a win-win," says Vyas, Co-Founder of Kind Grade.

"MCOA's cDistro continues to offer distribution and marketing for innovative products with a strategy to build long-term value proving an excellent fit for our services."

Jesus Quintero, MCOA CEO, said, "We are excited about the prospect of offering Cool Out products through our cDistro distribution channels. The Cool Out beverages will resonate well with consumers and generate rapid traction in the markets we intend to bring them to." In addition, MCOA CEO, Jesus Quintero, said, "We continue to build up our distribution product portfolio, and we are excited to initiate our distribution and marketing efforts on behalf of Cool Out. The cannabis beverage industry offers many exciting distribution opportunities for MCOA and cDistro. "Consumers who are just starting out using cannabis products are looking for accessible, discreet, and regulated amounts of substance, which in turn continues to drive market growth in this cannabis category."

Grand View Research states, "The global cannabis beverages market size is expected to reach USD $2.8 billion by 2025."

Experimentation is the best part of making beer, and the transition to hemp-based drinks has been fun to explore with new ingredients and flavor profiles," said Kevin Chipman, Co-Founder of Kind Grade. Chipman added, "Cannabis beverages offer a familiar form factor that consumers are gravitating toward and effect-related benefits such as fast-acting effects. We are thrilled to establish this important partnership with cDistro, who will market and distribute our products to their vast network."

For more details and information about the Cool Out brand of hemp-derived beverages, please visit: www.drinkcoolout.com.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a vertically integrated cannabis company whose core mission is to expand and innovate in the cannabis sector by developing its portfolio of cannabis assets through acquisitions of distressed cannabis companies strategically aligned with our blueprint for business development. This strategy drives innovation, pace, cooperative management, and capital efficiency to optimize growth opportunities and long-term investments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's" reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set

forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

[email protected]

888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710814/MCOA-Distributor-Signs-Master-Agreement-with-Kind-Grades-Cool-Out-Delta-8-Seltzer-Product-Portfolio



