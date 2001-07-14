Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) platform, has announced an extension of its work with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its Media & Entertainment (M&E) customers. Last year, Veritone joined the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative that helped content creators, rights holders, producers and distributors easily identify industry-specific AWS capabilities and accelerate transformation across five key industry innovation centers. By continuing to support the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative, Veritone reaffirms its commitment to modernizing how IP owners of all sizes produce, distribute and ultimately monetize their content.

Veritone brings a portfolio of content-enabling technologies and services that, when running on AWS, allows for end-to-end production in the cloud. With aiWARE as the enterprise platform, companies can build and deploy AI-powered workflows while seamlessly integrating with their current datasets, applications and processes.

“Working in lockstep with AWS allows us to deliver the most current content production, management and monetization tools, which help M&E customers to overcome the challenges of processing digital content at greater speeds and depth with metaverse and Web3 activations,” said Ryan Steelberg, president and co-founder of Veritone. “Combining the power and scale of AWS along with our aiWARE technology, applications and services ensure that IP owners and content creators have a complete arsenal to create and maximize revenue opportunities regardless of where they exist or appear.”

“With Veritone, we can combine our skill sets and capabilities to offer a revolutionized way to create and monetize content no matter where creative workforces are located,” said Chris Blandy, global leader of strategy and business development for media & entertainment, AWS. “Leveraging Veritone’s AI platform on AWS, content creators and distributors are unlocking new ways to monetize existing libraries and create more engaging programming. The demand for content is not slowing down, and having the ability to identify and access the right asset immediately is essential for meeting the demanding pace of production.”

Veritone and AWS magnify benefits for Media & Entertainment organizations

With aiWARE serving as a foundation to incorporate AI and intelligent workflow capabilities into a content production environment, M&E brands can leverage aiWARE-based applications on AWS, such as Veritone Digital Media Hub, to streamline the management of unstructured data to activate the monetization of their vast media archives. By automating metadata tagging and creating intelligent and actionable media data lakes, content creators can efficiently uncover valuable content and ensure new assets do not become lost, allowing brands like the San Francisco Giants and CBS News to activate decades worth of content.

“Leveraging AI to structure our digitized archive of 80-plus years of Giants baseball history, aiWARE and Digital Media Hub have accelerated and expanded our content projects,” said Paul Hodges, vice president of content and entertainment, San Francisco Giants. “As part of the Veritone ecosystem, we like how we can incorporate more tools and capabilities as needed, future-proofing our content production for omnichannel fan engagement including Web3.”

As the next phase of content creation becomes more immersive and driven by “phygital” experiences, creators need tools to extend the content lifecycle to reach and access customers wherever they are consuming media. Veriverse, a portfolio of metaverse-ready solutions for the Enterprise, provides that much-needed bridge M&E brands are trying to cross to capitalize on the Web3 opportunity. Winner of back-to-back NAB Product of the Year awards for Veritone Voice and Veritone Avatar, Veriverse adds another layer of capability that is positioned to become industry standard.

“Veritone Voice and the rest of the Veriverse portfolio change how brands engage with their customers. With the ability to deploy internationally, including in the U.K., Veritone accelerates international product and service implementations while also taking into account GDPR standards,” said James Poulter, CEO, and co-founder, Vixen Labs. “From conversational AI applications to human-driven digital personas in immersive environments, we can truly make the digital experience feel human and authentic anywhere.”

In addition to Digital Media Hub and Veriverse, the Veritone portfolio of applications on AWS includes Attribute and Discovery, broadcast solutions designed to track and search content and provide proof-of-performance metrics. Additionally, through Veritone One, a performance-based audio and influencer agency creating impactful advertising for some of the world’s most recognizable brands, and Veritone Licensing, a full-service content licensing and clearance service activating content from some of the world’s most sought-after archives, companies have a one-stop-shop to implement a modern content practice to unlock their full revenue potential.

Veritone’s artificial intelligence products and services are available at www.veritone.com.

