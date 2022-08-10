Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRL) announced today its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 42ND Annual Growth Conference, August 8-12, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Clive Kinross, Propel’s Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting an overview of the business and taking meetings with institutional investors on August 10 and 11, 2022.

Group presentation details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Time: 1:30pm ET Webcast Link: %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fcanaccord76%2Fprl.to%2F2793429%3C%2Fb%3E

To arrange a meeting with the Propel team, please contact [email protected].

About Propel

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by providing fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, MoneyKey and CreditFresh, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to the over 60 million underserved U.S. consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel’s revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys.

