Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Disman to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 5, 2022.

“Nancy is a payments industry veteran who brings a compelling blend of well-honed operating skills, financial discipline, and transformational leadership abilities,” said Jared Isaacman, Chairman and CEO of Shift4. “It has been a pleasure working alongside her these last few years in her Board capacity and I am excited to have her join our leadership team.”

Ms. Disman joins Shift4’s executive management team from Intrado, a global technology company, where she has served as the company’s CFO and Chief Administrative Officer for the last five years. Additionally, she spent more than 20 years in the payments industry, holding numerous executive positions. Ms. Disman served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of TSYS’ Merchant Services division (previously TransFirst), Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Cynergy Data Corporation, and Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Merchant Services Segment at First Data (now part of Fiserv). Ms. Disman began her professional career with Ernst and Young LLP's audit and assurance practice.

“We are thrilled that Nancy has joined Shift4 as Chief Financial Officer,” said Jonathan Halkyard, board member and chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee of Shift4. “We’ve had the privilege of Nancy’s guidance as a board member and I couldn’t think of a better candidate to lead our high-performing finance organization as Shift4 continues to execute on its growth plan.”

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

