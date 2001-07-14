Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in commerce technology, has posted its second quarter 2022 financial results as part of its 2Q 2022 Shareholder Letter under the Financials section of its Investor Relations website which can be found at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

The Company’s Shareholder Letter can also be viewed+here.

2Q22 Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register for the live teleconference of the second quarter earnings call, please use this link.

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call we suggest registering a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The earnings conference call will also be webcast live. Due to high call volumes, we urge interested parties to join the live webcast of the event through Shift4’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shift4.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Taylor Lauber, President and CSO, and Thomas McCrohan, EVP, Strategy and Investor Relations, will attend the 2022 Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

