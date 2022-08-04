Influential regional grocery retailers in New York City, San Francisco and Chicago, including Gristedes Supermarkets, Woodman's Markets, and Berkeley Bowl Marketplace, are adding products from Hope and Sesame®, RightRice®, and Mozaics™ brands

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)(OTCQB:MYLKF)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to announce expanded distribution across multiple major U.S. markets, including New York City, San Francisco, and Chicago, with a number of leading and influential retailers including Gristedes Supermarkets, Woodman's Markets, and Berkeley Bowl Marketplace. A variety of products from the Company's award winning plant-based brand portfolio, including Hope and Sesame®, RightRice®, and Mozaics™, are now even more accessible to the growing customer-base in these regions who are looking for more sustainable, nutritious, and delicious food and beverage options.

"We've invested in exhibiting at more than 12 leading industry trade shows across the country in the first half of 2022 and it's extremely rewarding to see our team's hard work paying off," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "We're very proud of our lineup of plant-based products and the response has been overwhelmingly positive as we are building new relationships and strong momentum with retail and foodservice partners."

New Planting Hope Distribution:

As a result of the Company's relentless approach at trade shows, client meetings, and the work of its elite broker team, Planting Hope is pleased to announce the following recent distribution additions, adding to its total distribution points ("TDP") of more than 48,000 across the United States:

Gristedes Supermarkets (New York City Metro, 30 stores, 6 SKUs = +120 TDP): Hope and Sesame® refrigerated bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut), Hope and Sesame® shelf-stable cartons (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut)

Woodman's Markets (Midwest, 18 stores, 2 SKUs = +36 TDP): Hope and Sesame® refrigerated bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla)

Berkeley Bowl Marketplace (San Francisco area, 2 stores, 2 SKUs = +4 TDP): Hope and Sesame® refrigerated bottles (Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla)

The Fresh Market (Southeast, MidAtlantic, Midwest), 160 stores, 2 SKUs = 320 TDP): RightRice® (Mediterranean), RightRice® Risotto (Roasted Garlic), replacing SKUs from the discontinued RightRice ® Medley line

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets (Chicago area, 8 stores, 3 SKUs = +21 TDP): Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, 3.5 oz bags (Salsa, Sea Salt, BBQ)

"We are thrilled to welcome these new retail partners," Julia added. "Their customers are looking for brands and products that take more responsibility, not only when it comes to clean ingredients, nutrition, and taste, but also their impact on the community and the environment. These are very important initiatives for us, and we're thrilled to bring Planting Hope's values and our brands' plant-based and planet-friendly products to their customers."

Planting Hope has exhibited at the following trade shows to date in 2022:

Winter Fancy Food Show, Las Vegas, NV (February 6-8)

Coffee Fest NYC, New York, NY (March 6-8)

Expo West, Anaheim, CA (March 6-8)

Specialty Coffee, Boston, MA (April 8-10)

CHFA NOW West, Vancouver, BC (April 23-24)

National Restaurant Show, Chicago, IL (May 20-23)

Sweets & Snacks, Chicago, IL (May 23-26)

UNFI Holiday Show, Mohegan Sun, CT (June 8-9)

Summer Fancy Food Show, New York, NY (June 12-14)

KeHE Distributor Show, Chicago, IL (June 15-16)

Coffee Fest Chicago, Chicago, IL (June 24-25)

For more information about Planting Hope and where to find its award-winning plant-based brands please visit plantinghopecompany.com, sign up for investor emails HERE and follow on LinkedIn. To follow the brands on Instagram and Facebook, please visit: @hopeandsesameco, @veggicopia, @rightrice, @mozaicschips.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk and Sesamilk™ creamers, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company focused on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information, visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contact:

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital

(905) 326-1888 ext. 1

[email protected]

Caroline Sawamoto, IR Labs

(773) 492-2243

[email protected]

For Media Inquiries:

Alex Jessup, Jessup PR

(323) 529-3541

[email protected]

