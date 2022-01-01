SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced the launch of SolarWinds® Federal Premium Support, Monalytic Federal Professional Services, and Monalytic Federal Deployment Services – Fixed Scope, offerings designed to meet the unique needs of its public sector customers. Federal government agencies, state and local governments, and education customers using SolarWinds products to optimize and secure their dynamic IT environments now have access to around-the-clock support from seasoned experts with experience operating in secure capacities.

These comprehensive offerings allow SolarWinds public sector customers to select from tiered support and professional services options as they seek to plan, implement, maintain, and optimize their SolarWinds deployments. Service requests from SolarWinds Federal Premium Support customers will be provided by U.S.-based or U.S. citizen support representatives depending on the selected support tier. Additionally, customers who select the top-tier SolarWinds Federal Premium Support offering will have their service requests handled by technical support representatives who carry the security credentials certain agencies, branches, and departments require. This announcement builds upon the+company%26rsquo%3Bs+recent+acquisition+of+Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics, and professional services company and preferred SolarWinds services provider.

“SolarWinds has successfully provided these services to select customers for several months, and we’re thrilled to now offer these specialized support offerings to our federal customers with a simplified procurement process,” said Anselm Kia Peng, group vice president, global customer success, SolarWinds. “With an IT staff shortage plaguing the public sector, access to senior technical resources with DoD-grade credentials—available with our top tier of SolarWinds Federal Premium Support—when and where our customers need them, will help give our public sector customers peace of mind and will support them in their most critical missions.”

“We live in a concerning new reality where state-sponsored cyberattacks are on the rise, forcing organizations to re-evaluate their cybersecurity postures,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and CEO, SolarWinds. “SolarWinds has heavily invested in its Secure+by+Design initiative, which encourages public and private sectors to present a united front against criminals and foreign cyber actors. These new offerings stem from this commitment and provide our federal government customers with specialized support and professional services to help them enhance and secure their IT environments.”

“Prior to the acquisition by SolarWinds, Monalytic had over a decade of experience providing top-tier professional services and support to SolarWinds public sector customers—most within highly secure environments,” said Gregory Fetterhoff, president, Monalytic, a SolarWinds company. “SolarWinds is now able to take the Monalytic experience, coupled with its existing world-class commercial support capabilities, and introduce a portfolio of public sector-specific premium support offerings to best suit the unique needs of our customers requiring specific credentials, backgrounds, and skills. This is the first of many steps SolarWinds will take to meet the standards and requirements of our public sector customers in a manner unlike other vendors in the space.”

SolarWinds Federal Premium Support, Monalytic Federal Professional Services, and Monalytic Federal Deployment Services – Fixed Scope

SolarWinds Federal Premium Support, Monalytic Federal Professional Services, and Monalytic Federal Deployment Services – Fixed Scope grant public sector customers access to experienced engineers who can serve as an extension of their teams as they plan, grow, maintain, and optimize their SolarWinds deployment. These new offerings will:

Provide access to resources designed to meet the organization’s background and security qualifications . For customers with specialized concerns and compliance requirements, users can request a higher tier of support providing a U.S.-based resource with the necessary background and who carries the security credentials certain agencies, branches, and departments require.

. For customers with specialized concerns and compliance requirements, users can request a higher tier of support providing a U.S.-based resource with the necessary background and who carries the security credentials certain agencies, branches, and departments require. Provide specialized resources at the onset of a support case life cycle . For those organizations requiring U.S.-based support or federal-grade experience and security credentials, SolarWinds can now offer support requests fielded by resources meeting the organization’s necessary credentials and qualifications based on the support plan selected.

. For those organizations requiring U.S.-based support or federal-grade experience and security credentials, SolarWinds can now offer support requests fielded by resources meeting the organization’s necessary credentials and qualifications based on the support plan selected. Assign designated resources to your account . In certain plans, resources are assigned to an organization and serve as an extension of the team. If problems arise, they’re already familiar with the organization’s IT infrastructure and can be quick to respond.

. In certain plans, resources are assigned to an organization and serve as an extension of the team. If problems arise, they’re already familiar with the organization’s IT infrastructure and can be quick to respond. These premium service offerings are broadly available through various procurement vehicles and SolarWinds customers’ preferred public sector Partners. For more information about these new offerings, visit: Monalytic Deployment Services https%3A%2F%2Fsupport.solarwinds.com%2Ffederal-deployment-services%2F or Federal Premium Support https%3A%2F%2Fsupport.solarwinds.com%2Ffederal-premium-support-offerings%2F

