Calling all cookie lovers, bakers, creators, doodlers, wanderlusters, globetrotters and more! In celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, DoubleTree by Hilton announces today an extra sweet opportunity: the DoubleTree Doodle Contest! Forthe first time ever, the brand is calling upon fans to channel their creativity and doodle a design for the DoubleTree Cookie sleeve, in which the beloved cookie has been served to guests at DoubleTree hotels for over 30 years.

The grand prize-winning design will be featured in more than 350 DoubleTree by Hilton hotels in the United States for a limited time starting January 2023. The winner will also receive one million Hilton Honors Points, five free night stays at any DoubleTree by Hilton hotel around the world, a $1,000 Delta Airlines gift card, and free DoubleTree by Hilton cookies for a year.

“DoubleTree by Hilton’s chocolate chip cookie has become synonymous with the brand’s hospitality, warm welcome and what it means to make every guest feel at home from the moment they walk through our doors and every moment of their stay,” said Shawn McAteer, global brand head, DoubleTree by Hilton. “We are thrilled to launch a contest that allows our passionate following to show their love for the sweet treat, and we look forward to seeing the winning design come to life at all our U.S. DoubleTree by Hilton hotels.”

From now through August 18,fans across the United States can put their pencils to paper to create a one-of-a-kind cookie sleeve design that expresses their love for the baked good and what a warm DoubleTree by Hilton welcome means to them. To enter, doodlers must post a video or image of their design to their public Instagram or Twitter account using #DoubleTreeDoodleContest.

Doodles will then be evaluated by a panel of judges who will determine the five finalists. Fans will then have a chance to cast their vote on their favorite designs from August 23 - 30 to determine the winner, and one DoubleTree Doodle Contest grand prize winner and four finalist prizes will be announced on September 2, 2022. The four finalists will receive three free night stays at any DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. For official rules and more information on the DoubleTree Doodle Contest, visit https%3A%2F%2Fdoubletree-doodle.fooji.com%2F.

To learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton’s signature, warm cookies, visit Stories+From+Hilton.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005388/en/