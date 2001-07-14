GarminInternational Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced the all-in-one Tread%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3EAudio+System+%3Cb%3Ewith+LED+Controller%3C%2Fb%3E featuring audio sources for AM/FM, AUX and Bluetooth® technology. Designed to withstand the rigors of any off-road adventure, this rugged, high-performance stereo system brings premium music, lights and fun to any powersports ride using the audio box with LED controller, two 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers, one wireless remote and mounting hardware. Vivid, built-in LED lights can be synced with favorite music tracks to harmonize pulsing colors to the rhythm of the beat, or fuse lights in a full range of color hues to changing vehicle speeds.1 Customize and control your off-road audio experience with the included wireless remote or by pairing the system with the Tread+app on your smartphone or any Tread+navigator. And, built to an IP67 water rating, the 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers can withstand dust, water and weather conditions to never miss a beat even in rough terrain.

Designed to withstand the rigors of any off-road adventure, the rugged, high-performance Tread Audio System brings premium music, lights and fun to any powersports ride using the audio box with LED controller, two 6.5-inch XS-LED tower speakers, one wireless remote and mounting hardware. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Tread Audio System gives recreational off-roaders a flexible, high-performance all-in-one audio system that can easily fit any side-by-side or off-road vehicle on the market,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Whether you’re exploring the wilderness or enjoying a fun, casual weekend trip to the lake, you’ll be able to play back your favorite beats with a set of versatile LED speakers that are easy to setup and customize to fit your mood.”

Tame the beat

Designed as an all-in-one sound hub, the Tread+Audio+System is ruggedly built to ensure the beat goes on. It’s crafted to unleash impressive power, with the 4-channel amplifier producing 100-watt RMS per channel. Owners can also make the most out of their off-roading experience by syncing the LED speaker lights to display call sign colors on the lights during an adventurous ATV or side-by-side group ride. For users without a Tread navigator, the included wireless remote can control all sound duties as well as syncing a smartphone to the Tread app for the ultimate level of audio flexibility and control.

The all-in-one Tread+Audio+System can be purchased in separate parts or bundled with additional speakers or subwoofers to suit individual needs. Available now, the Tread Audio System with LED Controller has a suggested retail price of $1,199.99; the standalone Tread Audio Box with LED Controller has a suggested retail price of $599.99; and the separate pair of 6.5-inch XS-LED Tower Speakers have a suggested retail price of $599.99. To learn more visit garmin.com%2Ftreadaudio.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garmin on social media, or follow our adventures at garmin.com%2Fblog.

1When paired with a Tread device (sold separately).

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Tread are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries

The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

