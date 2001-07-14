New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) (NASDAQ: NFE) announced today that it has entered an agreement with Plug Power Inc. (Plug) (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, for a 120 megawatt industrial-scale green hydrogen plant near Beaumont, Texas.

Expected to be one of the largest of its kind in North America, the facility will leverage Plug’s industry-leading proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology and enable the production of more than 50 tons per day (TPD) of green hydrogen. With the development of additional supporting infrastructure, the facility will be scalable to nearly 500 megawatts.

“We are pleased to enter into this agreement that marks the beginning of our collaboration with Plug, a leader in electrolysis technology that shares our vision for the role of hydrogen in accelerating a clean and secure energy transition around the world,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “Amid an increasingly favorable U.S. policy environment for hydrogen, we are focused on scalable solutions that have a real impact on decarbonization and believe we are uniquely positioned to be an early mover in this vast and rapidly evolving market.”

The green hydrogen project site is strategically located on the banks of the Neches River in Jefferson County, Texas, affording proximity to industrial end-users as well as access to reliable power and superior logistics including rail, marine and existing pipelines that span the U.S. Gulf Coast region. The Port of Beaumont and broader Sabine-Neches Navigation District are home to an array of large-scale industrial facilities in the refining, petrochemical and other sectors that utilize hydrogen for desulfurization and feedstock processing.

“Plug’s decarbonization goals and NFE’s energy transition goals are strongly aligned, and our partnership has strengthened at a pivotal time for the green hydrogen industry,” Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug, said. “We are thrilled to support NFE’s first investment in green hydrogen. This facility is a model that we intend to replicate in other locations across the country.”

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 50,000 fuel cell systems and over 165 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by 2025. Plug will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

