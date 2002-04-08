BALL GROUND, Ga., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. ( LGIH) announced Terrata Homes is now selling its newest community in the Atlanta, GA. market, The Tate Reserve. This stunning community offers homebuyers a variety of new, luxury homes with spacious layouts and high-end interior finishes, tucked along the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.



Featuring, acreage homesites, a 25-acre nature preserve with trails, a community clubhouse and access to Bent Tree Country Club, The Tate Reserve is where the beauty of nature and a modern lifestyle meet. Here you will find beautifully crafted, modern farmhouse style homes that are offset by the rolling hills and towering pine trees that define the neighborhood.

Terrata Homes at The Tate Reserve is offering four exclusive new home designs that have been carefully curated to fit the desires of today’s homebuyer. Constructed with meticulous attention to detail, all four home designs showcase elevated aesthetics, state-of-the-art interior upgrades and functional, spacious layouts. This newly curated home collection ranges in size from 1,883 square feet to 3,656 square feet. Open floor plans with up to four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms featuring desirable additional spaces such as flex rooms, lofts, sprawling front porches, covered patios with outdoor kitchens and unfinished basement options are available within the community. Each new home comes outfitted with a host of modern, luxurious upgrades including a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, glimmering granite countertops, oversized gray cabinetry with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood flooring, designer light fixtures, blinds throughout, finished two- to three-car garages, covered outdoor living spaces and sprawling acreage homesites.

The Tate Reserve provides the perfect setting to escape the congestion of city life while still offering close proximity to dining, shopping and recreational options. Just down the road homeowners enjoy everything from fantastic hiking trails at Burnt Mountain Preserve and Amicalola Falls State Park, to visiting the local brewery, Rock Solid Brewing, and the fine dining and shopping in Alpharetta.

New homes at The Tate Reserve start in the $530s with move-in ready opportunities available. For additional information or to schedule a tour of this incredible community, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (833) 897-0089 ext 667 or visit TerrataHomes.com/TheTateReserve.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcc2da09-365d-4577-b892-d6a98a831924