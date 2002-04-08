MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian ( APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.

Keybanc Technology Leadership Forum. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, August 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. The presentation/fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 12:25 p.m., Eastern Time.



The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the "News and Events" section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com.

