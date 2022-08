NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. ( HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapies based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results and Company update before the market open on Thursday, August 11, 2022.



The Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this earnings release.



About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. ( HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting HPV16+ cancers, prostate cancer, KRAS-mutated cancers (including colorectal, pancreatic and lung), and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures for HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

