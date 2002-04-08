CARSON CITY, NV, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. ( EXMT, Financial), is pleased to announce the successful completion of our flagship HDI Delta 9 Premium Water production.



Amethyst Beverage’s specialty health beverage, Orange Mango Delta 9 HDI Premium Water, with its specialized formulation, not only has the same great attributes and ingredients as our CBD Orange Mango Premium Water hydrates the body up to 37 percent faster with the addition of seventy-three ionic minerals, fulvic acid, aloe vera and our proprietary Delta 9 HDI formula.

This Delta 9 HDI Orange Mango Premium Water production produced 16 Pallets or 19,200 bottles. We are seeing extremely strong initial demand and have forged agreements with several strategic wholesalers who are excited to sell our product. We fully expect the total production run to be sold by August 15th.

Demand is so strong that we have scheduled our next run to be completed by the first week in September. This product has incredible taste, benefits and quality and we are FIRST to market. We will enjoy this growth and look forward to reporting Q3 revenues at the appropriate time.

We are excited for investors and customers to see our pictures and videos on our social media sites listed below.

We have storage and shipping solidified and are proud to say this production is coming straight out of the heart of Texas. As we held our meetings this week, we have growth potential to add another line specifically for our Delta 9 product. This enables us to plan for future growth which is inevitable.

“Now that our formulation is dead on and the reviews thus far are outrageous, we look forward to all aspects of growing this product and making it the #1 beverage within the Cannabis industry,” exclaimed Jeff Flasco, Director of the Beverage Division.

Amethyst combines the science of water, CBD Delta 9 HDI, Fulvic and mineral infusion with an innovative twist of flavoring to truly hydrate the body and mind providing a crisp and refreshing taste.

Great taste and great health benefits are results of our efforts in creating our incredible line of beverages.

About Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. ( EXMT, Financial)

Alternative Wellness Health (Anything Technologies Media) ( EXMT, Financial) is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in innovative technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://instagram.com/altwellhealth

Follow us on the Web https://alternativewellnesshealth.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or officially release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.