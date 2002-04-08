Detroit, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Aug. 4, 2022 – DTE Energy (:DTE) today announced it has successfully remarketed the DTE Energy Company 2019 Series F 4.220% Senior Notes due 2024. The optional remarketing was completed pursuant to the terms of the governing documents for the notes that were originally issued as part of Corporate Units of DTE Energy on Nov. 1, 2019. In connection with the remarketing, DTE Energy elected to move up the maturity date of the notes from Nov. 1, 2025 to Nov. 1, 2024.

The remarketing is expected to close on Aug. 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. On and after closing, the notes will bear interest at 4.220% per year.

DTE Energy will not directly receive any proceeds from the remarketing of the notes. The proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of treasury securities maturing on or prior to Nov. 1, 2022, which is the stock purchase contract settlement date for the Corporate Units. It is expected that on Nov. 1, 2022, a portion of the proceeds of the portfolio of treasury securities required to be purchased with the proceeds of the remarketing will be used to settle the stock purchase contracts issued as part of the Corporate Units. The remaining portion of the proceeds of the portfolio of treasury securities will be distributed to the holders of the Corporate Units.

The offering was made under an effective shelf registration statement on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

DTE Energy (: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan.