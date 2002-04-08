NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, announced that the Company will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the markets close. Following the release, Eyenovia management will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Participants should dial 1-877-407-9039 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13731733. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. ( EYEN) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, presbyopia, and myopia progression. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

