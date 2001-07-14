NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, has been recognized with the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award for North America Enterprise Fraud Management. To determine the Product Leadership Award recipient, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated two key factors — product portfolio attributes and business impact — across ten benchmarking criteria. Frost & Sullivan reserves this recognition for companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries.

To download Frost & Sullivan’s “The North America Enterprise Fraud Management Industry Excellence in Best Practices” report that highlights NICE Actimize and its 2022 Product Leadership award, please click+here.

According to Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of NICE Actimize, “Data and collective intelligence is foundational to effective fraud prevention. NICE Actimize, with over 20 years of experience supported by a comprehensive data approach, advanced analytics, and cloud-based approach, is at the forefront of innovation in collective intelligence for enterprise fraud management. Leading, global FSOs continue to rely on NICE Actimize to address the full spectrum of their fraud prevention needs, which is a clear testament to the effectiveness of its enterprise fraud management platform and solutions.”

The technology innovation report also highlighted, “NICE Actimize streamlines development for clients with a containerized portfolio and maintenance that offers customers an unmatched user experience with all solutions currently running on the IFM-X platform, NICE Actimize’s Enterprise Fraud Management solution. To ensure that its solutions perform at the highest levels and can scale appropriately, NICE Actimize invests in advanced cloud technologies that can address the evolving needs of its customer base. Through continuous investments, the company balances the need for risk management and delivers an outstanding customer experience.”

“With its client-focused strategy, NICE Actimize consistently brings to market best-in-class products. Through the integration of advanced technologies and new solutions into its broad portfolio, the company continues to adapt to clients changing needs, including those around emerging fraud threats as well as their ongoing migration to the cloud,” stated Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst. Frost & Sullivan.

“NICE Actimize’s best-in-class enterprise fraud solutions place customer needs at the center of the development lifecycle,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “With advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and machine learning, we continue to address the changing requirements of our financial institution customers, including those around emerging fraud threats and their ongoing migration to the cloud.”

For additional NICE Actimize resources in enterprise fraud: please click+here.

