Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy efficient LED lighting control systems and UVC light disinfection (“UVCD”) products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets welcomes three experienced commercial leaders from the power and lighting industries to the company.

Clifford Griffin joins the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Griffin comes to Energy Focus from Babcock & Wilcox, a $700M+ global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets, where he was Corporate Controller responsible for global accounting and finance teams and public reporting. Prior to Babcock & Wilcox, Cliff spent eight years at Advanced Lighting Technologies, a $200M producer of lighting products, components, and systems. Steve Socolof, Chairman and Interim CEO, commented, “Energy Focus is excited to have a financial leader as senior and as experienced as Cliff Griffin join our executive team. Cliff’s financial background at large, publicly traded companies will serve Energy Focus extremely well as we embark on our established growth strategy to lead the market with new, cutting edge and differentiated products.”

Steve McGuire joins as Director of Business Development. Steve will lead OEM relationship development, primarily for our EnFocus™ Power Line Control (PLC) technology and help to further develop our sales agency and distribution channels. Mr. McGuire brings 25 years of experience in the lighting industry, primarily with Philips Lighting, and has built sales and distribution for several other companies. Greg Galluccio, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering commented, “I am happy to have such a seasoned commercial leader join my team. Steve McGuire will help us bring our EnFocus™ PLC technology to our direct customers, our channels, and our OEM partners.” Steve McGuire added, “I’m excited about working with such a professional team of coworkers to introduce Energy Focus to the OEM markets with EnFocus™ lighting controls and to help drive Energy Focus products in markets that our competitors cannot address.”

Nicholas Peragine will be joining as Director of Regional Sales. Nick brings over 10 years of relevant experience building and leading sales teams in the commercial lighting industry. Mr. Peragine commented, “I am so pleased to be joining the sales team and playing a significant role in our next phase of development and success, ultimately building Energy Focus into a major player in the lighting industry. We are still in the early days of conversion for commercial buildings to adopt energy-saving LED lighting solutions, such as our new line of lighting products including the innovative EnFocus™ power line control system.“

Steve Socolof, Chairman and interim CEO, concluded, “I am very happy about having Cliff Griffin join our senior leadership team with his experience in both lighting and larger manufacturing companies. The further additions of Steve McGuire and Nick Peragine will create an incredibly strong commercial team, bringing our new product lines to market and achieving our vision to make Energy Focus a true leader in building energy management.”

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfection (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ Power Line Control (“PLC”) platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, autonomous circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and U.S. ally navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

