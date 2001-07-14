First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Susie Cranston, Senior Executive Vice President of First Republic Private Wealth Management, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of First Republic Bank effective September 1, 2022.

Cranston joined First Republic in 2013 as a member of its Private Wealth Management executive team, helping to grow assets under management from just over $40 billion to nearly $250 billion. Most recently, she was responsible for overseeing its Wealth Managers and Client Services functions. In addition, Cranston has led platform advancement, strategic planning and the evolution of First Republic’s broader wealth management services.

Prior to joining First Republic, Cranston spent 12 years at McKinsey & Company where she consulted on strategy, risk management and transformational change for financial services companies. Cranston is a board member of the Commonwealth Club, and she has authored several published articles and a book on women and leadership, How Remarkable Women Lead. Cranston received an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University.

"We are delighted to appoint Susie to Chief Operating Officer,” said CEO and President Mike Roffler. “Susie is an outstanding leader who exemplifies our collaborative, team-based approach. She has been a key contributor to our growth with a proven track record of creating scalable solutions. Susie is well positioned to help continue to drive our client service success in her new role at First Republic.”

"It is an honor to be named Chief Operating Officer of First Republic," said Cranston. "I look forward to focusing on operational excellence across the organization, in support of our continued exceptional client service delivery and long-term, consistent, sustainable growth.”

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

FRC-G

