Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases, today announced that the company’s chief executive officer Dirk Thye, M.D., will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference taking place on Thursday, August 11, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor+Calendar page under the News & Events heading of Quince’s Investor+Website. The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics is focused on advancing innovative precision therapeutics targeting debilitating and rare diseases. The company discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform designed to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease to promote more rapid healing with fewer off-target safety concerns compared to non-targeted therapeutics. Quince’s discovery pipeline is positioned for rapid expansion across multiple skeletal therapeutic indications to address underserved therapeutic areas with major, unmet medical needs, including osteogenesis imperfecta, fractures, spinal fusion, and other severe bone diseases. The company’s lead compound NOV004 is an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site, which preclinical studies demonstrate result in rapid increases in bone density, strength, and healing directly at the site of bone fracture. NOV004 is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical studies in 2023 and advance to a lead indication in osteogenesis imperfecta. For more information, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on LinkedIn and @Quince_Tx on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005361/en/