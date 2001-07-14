Fidium Fiber’s multi-gigabit, all fiber service is now available to order for 12,000 homes in Bennington County, including 400 homes that previously did not have access to high-speed internet.

The new fiber network, announced+in+May, is the result of a partnership between Southern Vermont Communication Union District (CUD) and Consolidated Communications. Southern Vermont CUD represents 14 rural towns in Bennington County. The CUD advocates for bringing high-speed internet to their hard-to-connect region and has been successful in securing state funding for broadband projects.

“This marks another exciting milestone for Bennington, North Bennington, Woodford and much of Shaftsbury - especially for those neighbors and friends of ours without reliable high-speed internet,” said Eric Hatch, chair of Southern Vermont CUD. “Consolidated and the many volunteers of the Southern Vermont CUD have worked hard over the past two years to reach this moment. We look forward to the coming weeks and months as more homes join the network and the remainder of the 14 member towns participating in the CUD get connected.”

Bennington County is poised to enjoy myriad economic benefits associated with better connectivity. According to a University+of+Missouri+study, higher rates of access and adoption of wired broadband, like fiber, leads to higher employment in rural communities. Additional studies have shown that high-speed internet is connected to higher median household+incomes and increased entrepreneurial+activity in smaller towns.

“I’m really excited for folks in Bennington County to experience Fidium Fiber internet,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business at Consolidated. “I’m so proud of this project and how quickly our teams were able to deliver a truly superior internet experience. It illustrates the power of partnership between providers and CUDs. Working together, we can do incredible things for our communities.”

Fidium brings together highly reliable, symmetrical (that means same upload and download speeds) fiber internet with WiFi 6. Fidium’s WiF6 gateway creates a mesh network that optimizes your home network continuously, delivering the best home internet experience. Customers can also get VoIP home phone service and streaming+TV+service. High-speed fiber plans start at just $35 per month, and discounts are available to eligible households through the Affordable+Connectivity+Plan.

Every Fidium Fiber internet plan offers:

Simple, affordable pricing ($70 per month for 1 Gig, $165 per month for 2 Gig symmetrical speeds) that includes equipment, with no required bundles, no data cap and no contract;

An intelligent whole-home mesh WiFi 6 experience with a top-rated gateway and up to two extenders, if needed;

The Attune WiFi whole-home management mobile app providing network visibility, age-appropriate content settings, guest access, time of day access control, speed tests and more;

Easy, hassle-free installation on your schedule with text updates and two-hour appointment windows;

Intuitive customer portal with self-service options; and

Real time, proactive network monitoring to solve issues remotely and ensure the best internet performance.

To learn more and start referring your friends to Fidium, visit FidiumFiber.com. Follow Fidium at Facebook.com%2FFidiumFiber, Twitter.com%2FFidiumFiber, instagram.com%2Ffidiumfiber and YouTube.com%2FFidiumFiber.

About Fidium Fiber

%3Cb%3EFidium+Fiber%3C%2Fb%3Eis a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from %3Cb%3EConsolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

