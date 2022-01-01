Inseego Corp., (NASDAQ: INSG) a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, today announced Verizon has certified Inseego’s 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) portfolio to include C-Band spectrum connectivity across their network. Verizon customers can now harness the power of 5G mid-band spectrum to get the speed, reliability and flexibility they need for consumer, business and industrial environments with Inseego’s industry leading portfolio of indoor and outdoor 5G FWA solutions.

“As broader availability of 5G becomes a reality, businesses are ready to adopt 5G for primary broadband use. The newly added capacity at mid-band will allow customers a highly differentiated FWA experience,” says Chuck Becher, SVP and GM of Inseego Carrier Solutions. “Inseego’s 5G solutions provide industry leading performance with plug-and-play capability. We are proud to partner with Verizon to bring our extensive 5G portfolio to their C-Band spectrum holdings and look forward to helping customers deploy new broadband services.”

Inseego’s 5G FWA solutions are purpose-built for any environment and enable customers to quickly deploy 5G. For additional simplicity, IT organizations can seamlessly manage their deployment with Inseego Connect remote device management or with existing out-of-band management (OOBM) software. Additional features of the portfolio include:

C-Band update available via over the air (FOTA), requiring zero touch from the carrier or end-user

Supports LTE, 5G Ultra Wideband and Wi-Fi 6

Indoor and outdoor solutions with integrated high gain antennas and multiple power options

Cloud management with Inseego Connect™

New out-of-band management (OOBM) feature

SIM switching with dual SIM capability

To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions, visit inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in intelligent device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency, and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego's mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Inseego's products and SaaS solutions that provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide are designed and developed in the USA. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2022. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo, Inseego Wavemaker, and Inseego Connect are registered trademarks or trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005344/en/